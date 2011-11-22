Next Act's 'Sylvia' Offers Light Fun

Next Act Theatre's inaugural season in its new space on Water Street continues with A.R. Gurney's canine comedy Sylvia. The light comedy of a man who takes in a stray dog is brought to the stage with Next Act's characteristic style and poise. It comes through with satisfying clarity in a fun production with a few notable, charming moments.

Next Act Producing Artistic Director David Cecsarini plays Greg, a man living in a world of increasingly abstract complexity who falls for the primal charm of Sylvia, a stray dog (played by Georgina McKee) he meets in a park. Cecsarini lends respectable depth to the plight of Greg. The talented Mary MacDonald Kerr plays his wife, Kate. Kerr mines great fun from a role that doesn't give her much depth to work with. Ryan Schabach adds to the fun with a couple of different performances, most notably in the role of dog owner Tom. Tom and Greg share an oddly deep dialogue for what is otherwise a very light comedy.

Ultimately, this show is a love letter to dogs and their owners—a welcome alternative to the holiday fare that usually populates stages this time of year.

Next Act's production of Sylvia runs through Dec. 18. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765.