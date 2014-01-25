Next Act's Trailer for RACE

David Mamet was easily one of the most controversial American playwrights of the 20th century. The mind behind such works as American Buffalo and Oleanna and Speed the Plow among others continues to produce to this day. Ultimate the question is whether or not the playwright can continue to be relevant in the 21st century. Mamet continues to explore contemporary American consciousness with Race--a play that debuted just a few years ago. Next Act continues its season with the Milwaukee premiere of the play directed by Edward Morgan--an insightful talent who has done consistently interesting directorial work with the company going back to Coyote On A Fence nearly a decade ago.

The production stars Next Act's David Cecsarini and African-American actor Henry Palmer as lawyers who have been chosen to represent a man named Charles Strickland. Strickland has been accused of assaulting a young black woman. Smoots has the kind of stage presence that works equally well in sympathetic AND unsavory roles. Here both ends of the spectrum will be challenged in a stereotypically complex and convoluted script by Mamet. Tiffany Renee Johnson rounds out the cast in the role of Susan--a young black woman who is new to the law firm.

Here's a trailer put together by Next Act that pretty accurately captures what I'm expecting out of the show:

And this is almost exactly what I was picturing in my head with a Mamet script and this cast. So it looks good . Next Act Theatre continues an impressive track record of choosing consistently interesting shows with Mamet's Race January 30th- February 23rd at its space on 255 South Water Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765 or visit next act.org.