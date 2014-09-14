Next Act’s ‘Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter’

Longtime Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident company member Deborah Staples makes her directorial debut at Next Act Theatre, bringing to the stage Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter by Julie Marie Myatt . “This play took me over. I wanted to tell this story; I needed to tell this story,” says Staples. “It’s so important that we incorporate stories like this that really crack our hearts open to humanity.”

Meet mom and Marine veteran, Jenny. She is on her way home from Iraq, honorably discharged after being injured. But she doesn’t feel ready to go home to her children just yet and finds herself in Slab City, Calif., “the only legal place in the country where you can squat off the grid in the desert,” says Staples. Here, Jenny gets help from an unlikely collection of misfits and drifters, who embrace her with kindness and help her on her way. “They look at Jenny, a Marine coming back damaged, and are able to accept her where she is mentally,” Staples says. “A lot of times we expect our vets to just be OK when they return home, to pick up where they left off. This play really shows how ridiculous that is.”

She adds, “This show is gentle, so funny and the impact really sneaks up on you. It doesn’t head out to be some profound serious thing at all. It’s lighthearted and entertaining, staying away completely from questions about war, politics and policy. It brings us down to something basic and human.”

Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter runs Sept. 18-Oct. 12 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. One dollar of each ticket purchased will be donated to veteran organizations Fisher House and DryHootch. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.

THEATRE HAPPENINGS:

■ Celebrating its 40th anniversary with a season titled “Something Old, Borrowed and New,” Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages a wonderful new Irish play called The Good Father written by Christian O’Reilly. C. Michael Wright, MCT’s artistic director, directs this show, which follows a year in the life of Tim (Jonathan Wainwright) and Jane (Laura Gray) after they meet at a New Year’s Eve party. Show runs Sept. 17-Oct. 12 at the Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway; for tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

■ Off the Wall Theatre presents Dale Gutzman’s version of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s award-winning Cabaret in style, transforming its 127 E. Wells St. space into a German cabaret of 1933. The show features Laura Monagle as Sally Bowles and Claudio Perrone as Cliff. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.

■ Milwaukee Public Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fundraising extravaganza, bringing together acrobats, musicians, funambulists (tightrope walkers) and more with the goal of raising $40,000 to help support the theater. “Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis” will be held Friday, Sept. 19, 6-10 p.m., at the Plankinton Building, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets and more information, call 414-347-1685 or visit milwaukeepublictheatre.org.

■ Looking for a reason to laugh? Then make sure you check out Over Our Head Players’ production titled Theatre/Schmeatre , a compilation of new, original sketch comedies written by the OOHP full of silliness, satire and live music. Show runs Sept. 19-Oct. 11 at 318 Sixth St., Racine. For tickets, call 262-632-6802 or visit overourheadplayers.org.