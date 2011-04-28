Next Act Theatre--Bravo!

×

These are very exciting times for Next Act Theatre. After quite a few years secluded a couple of floors up in a rather prominent building, the theatre company is moving to its own space in a brand-new theatre that will be completed in time for next season. As patrons look forward to that new theatre smell while enjoying the dramatic tension of Bank and Jensen’s The Exonerated next October, Next Act is preparing its annal season-end celebration and fund raiser.

This year’s Bravo Next Act! will be taking place at the Barclay Gallery on 158 South Barclay Street. This year’s event runs from 7 to 10pm on Saturday, May 7th. The entertainment includes the brilliantly fluid accordion of Stas Venglevski and an appearance by Milwaukee theatre icon John McGivern.

The event is $80 per person and includes bottomless champagne and a small army of hors d’ oeuvres.