Next Act Theatre Plans ‘Mary’s Wedding’

­Although the 2009-2010 theater season has begun, there is a conspicuous absence of openings over the next few weeks. But during a single week in September (Sept. 10-16), six shows will premiere in the greater Milwaukee area. Of those six productions, only one is a straight-ahead drama. Next Act Theatre will open its 20th season with Canadian playwright Stephen Massicotte's romantic drama about love, life and war in the early 20th century, Mary's Wedding.

The play tells the story of Mary, a woman who dreams of a past lover on the eve of her marriage to another man. Mary remembers her love for Charlie, who was torn from her when he left to serve in World War I. During the past several years, in productions all over the country, Mary's Wedding has developed a reputation as a heart-wrenching romance detailing the heavy cost of war on loved ones far from the front lines.

Edward Morgan will direct Mary's Wedding. Morgan, who helmed last season's Next Act production of Lombardi: The Only Thing, has shown considerable talent for framing potent, engaging drama on the intimate stage of the Off-Broadway Theatre. This time he'll be working with a pair of actors making their debut with the company.

Georgina McKee takes center stage in the title role. McKee, who until recently had performed mostly in Madison and Chicago, has appeared with groups as diverse as Soulstice Theatre, Bunny Gumbo and most notably In Tandem Theatre, where she showed a magnetic stage presence in Romantic Fools. McKee's memorable charm in that fast-paced romantic comedy will have a chance to play out in a much weightier romantic presentation in this production.

McKee will be joined by charismatic Chicago-based actor Braden Moran, most recently seen in Milwaukee as the romantic lead in last spring's Renaissance Theaterworks production of Fat Pig.

Next Act's production of Mary's Wedding runs Sept. 10 through Oct. 11 at the Off-Broadway Theatre.