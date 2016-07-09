Next Actors at Month’s End

Once again, Next Act Theatre has been hosting a summer theater intensive that has high-school-age students writing, directing and starring in an original theatre piece. A program of impressive longevity, Next Act has been working with high school kids for nearly two decades. (The program is in its 18th season.)

Over the course of the past several weeks, Next Actors have developed the show, which they have been touring around various venues this summer. At the end of the month, the Next Actors return to the Next Act Theatre for one more performance benefitting the program.

The Next Actors’ benefit performance takes place Jul. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. For more information and additional performance dates and locations, visit Next Act online.