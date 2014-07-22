Next Actors Onstage At Next Act

Next Act Theatre’s Next Actors program allows a diverse group of teens to get together, write and produce an original theater piece. There really need to be more programs like this. Theater is a living, breathing thing. Giving those who are new to the stage an opportunity to really open up to it does all kinds of good things for them and the local culture as a whole.

The four week program ends with a production of the work that had been developed. It tours around the metro Milwaukee area. There’s a performance of the show that will be staged at the Next Act Theatre on Saturday, July 26. Those who wish to support the program are encouraged to attend.

For tickets to the performance and more information about the Next Actors, visit Next Act Theatre online.