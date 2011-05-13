Next Actors--Summer Teen Acting Auditions This Weekend

×

Next Act Theatre will be hosting auditions this weekend for its Next Actors program. It’s a summer theatre program fro aspiring actors in high school.

It’s a really interesting program . . . each summer Next Act hosts a six-week playwriting and performance program free-of-charge to a select group of Milwaukee teenagers of diverse cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds. The program runs from June 15th – July 23rd. The program culminates in a final benefit performance on July 23rd.

Scheduling for Saturday’s auditions are more or less booked-up. At this stage there are, however, slots still open for auditions for Sunday.

Those interested in scheduling a 10-minute appointment for Sunday’s auditions (which run from 10am – 2pm.) Those auditioning will read short scenes and sing a few bars of music. Students ­can prepare a short monologue, but it is not required.

For an appointment for Sudnay’s auditions, contact Matt Kemple at 414-278-7780 or email mkemple@nextact.org