Next Actors--Summer Teen Acting Auditions This Weekend

Next Act Theatre hosting auditions for summer theatre for teens

by

Next Act Theatre will be hosting auditions this weekend for its Next Actors program. It’s a summer theatre program fro aspiring actors in high school.

It’s a really interesting program . . . each summer Next Act hosts a six-week playwriting and performance program free-of-charge to a select group of Milwaukee teenagers of diverse cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds. The program runs from June 15th – July 23rd. The program culminates in a final benefit performance on July 23rd.

Scheduling for Saturday’s auditions are more or less booked-up. At this stage there are, however, slots still open for auditions for Sunday.

Those interested in scheduling a 10-minute appointment for Sunday’s auditions (which run from 10am – 2pm.) Those auditioning will read short scenes and sing a few bars of music. Students ­can prepare a short monologue, but it is not required.

For an appointment for Sudnay’s auditions, contact Matt Kemple at 414-278-7780 or email mkemple@nextact.org 