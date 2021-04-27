Next Act’s Descent into Hell and Madness

× Expand Photo Credit: Timothy Moder

Next Act explores the nature of truth in wartime this spring with an online production of Bill Cain’s drama 9 Circles. Casey Hoekstra is deeply engaging as American soldier Daniel Reeves who was honorably discharged and later charged with war crimes. What follows is a vivid descent into hell and madness for Reeves as he is accosted by lawyers, a preacher and a psychologist. Hoekstra relentlessly captures the screen in the role of a man who has been so warped by his life experience that he can’t face what he may or may not have done. Hoekstra muscles his way through intriguingly bewildering layers of confusions and convolutions as a man who alternates between horror and apathy over his situation and that which he may have done.

David Cecsarini is a stern source of firm authority at the beginning of the play in the role of the officer who discharges Reeves and again at the end of the play as the man defending him against charges of rape and murder. Chiké Johnson deftly plays uneven roles as both a lawyer looking to defend Reeves and a priest looking to save his soul. Malkia Stampley renders notably heroic moments as a young female lawyer confronting Reeves with what he’s accused of and a psychiatrist who tries to help him before everything falls apart. A single filament of emotional truth twists and winds through Reeves’ interactions with the rest of the ensemble one dialogue at a time.

Director Michael Cotey has a firm grasp of the horror and the ambiguity in the script, allowing the many echoes of uncertainty in Cain’s script to filter through the moment in a very intimate staging captured for the camera in a thoroughly entertaining and provocative story.

Next Act’s production of 9 Circles is available through May 16 at www.nextact.org.