Next To Normal Beyond The Stage

The Milwaukee Rep’s New Show Sponsored By Rogers Memorial

The Milwaukee Rep stages an acclaimed musical that opens this week. Hardly the traditional glossy mindlessness that finds its home on Broadway, Next To Normal follows the life of a suburban family dealing with mental illness. Covering some pretty serious ground, the drama is being sponsored by Rogers Memorial Hospital.

 The Non-Profit Psychiatric hospital acted as a resource for the cast in preparation for the production, which tells the story of a mother dealing with gradually worsening bipolar disorder. Rogers Memorial is also providing Doctors for a few post-show talkbacks dispersed throughout the run of the show. Even fro those who might not come into direct contact with this sort of mental disorder, those particular post-show doctor’s talkbacks could make for an interesting added dimension to an already fascinating musical theatre outing. A family deals with mental illness onstage in a rock musical format and then a doctor experienced in dealing with this sort of situation answeres questions about it . . . kind of an extra dimension to things that could provide a truly unique theatrical experience.

As far as things have come in the past 100 years, there’s still a stigma attached to mental illness. Programs like this work to demystify it . . . reaching into the very human elements behind mental illness

The Milwaueke Rep’s production of Next To Normal runs December 6th – January 15th.  

Post-Show Doctor’s talkback performances of the musical directly after the 6:30 p.m. performance on Tuesday, December 13 with Dr. Peter M. Lake as well as after 7:30 performances Tuesday, December 20 (Dr. Jerry Halverson), December 27 (Dr. Kambiz Pahlavan) and January 3 (Dr. Bradley Smith.)

