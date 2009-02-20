Next Season from Next Act

As I prepare to tenuously navigate through a weekend in which I will be attending four shows in three days, I can’ help but notice that there have been a couple of upcoming seasons announced . . .

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season next year, Next Act Theatre. Next Act’s 19th Season has, thus far, consistently been an extremely satisfying one. How does the theatre company follow-up such a solid season?

The season begins on September 10th, as Edward Morgan directs a production of contemporary playwright Stephen Massicotes’ romantic drama Mary’s Wedding. The show, which features the Next Act Debut of Madison actress Georgina McKee, closes October 11th. McKee can currnly be seen making her Milwukee stage debt in Soulstice Theatre's Another Antigone.

Starting November 12th, Mark Ulrich stars in Next Act’s staging of 7 Storiesa comedy by contemporary Canadian playwright Morris Panych. This one sounds particularly interestinga man is about to commit suicide from the seventh floor of an apartment complex when he is confronted with the stories of the people living in ittwo lovers who constantly threaten to murder each other, an actor contemplating doing something bizarre on his wedding dayjust the sort of thing that makes for interesting light comedy in a small studio space.

A cast consisting solely of Angela Iannone and David Cecsarini in a play directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr. With talent like that on a project, it probably doesn’t. matter if the play is any good. (It is. Really good. I’ve read some of the script.) Iannone and Cecsarini take the stage January 28th in contemporary playwright Areil Dorfman’s Purgatorio. The show closes February 21.

Next Act’s season closes with Robert Spencer starring in a production of Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names. Spencer has put in particularly memorable performances as the title character in a recent Milwaukee Rep production of Tuesdays With Morrie and the mysterious Soviet official in a Next Act production of A Walk In The Woods.Here he will be playing a TV comedian who was blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee during the Cold War.