Next Week: Colored Museum Staged Reading

Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of African-American culture. It’s easy to look at sketches like The Photo Session and think of it as a criticism of the narcissism of bombastic Kanye West-style mega-glamor until one realizes that it was written before Kanye turned 10. The Gospel According to Miss Roj is a stylish transgendered monologue from the mid-1980s. It’s a dizzying museum of different identities that shows how far we’ve come as a culture and how much further we have to go.

Next Monday, Project1VOICE MKE, MPower Theater and the Black Arts Think Tank present a 30th anniversary staged reading of Wolfe’s The Colored Museum at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. All eleven exhibits will be presented in a one-night-only performance. The Colored Museum takes the stage Jun. 20 in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center on 929 N. Water St. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Marcus Center online