Nicole Shantè White Headlines Lyrical Sanctuary on Wednesday

This week, UWM’s poetry open mic Lyrical Sanctuary welcomes nationally touring spoken word artist Nicole Shantè White. White has done some acting. She’s done some dance. Here she’s doing spoken word. As present online, her work is a mix of the mirror that so many poets work with as well as some of the space around it. She’s capable of being quite conversational with work that seems as comfortable outside traditional pop poetry as it is in those conventions that have come to popularize what some call “slam” poetry style.

Trying to describe a poet’s work is always a bit strange. Better to simply present it. Here’s a listen to one of the tracks available on her website:

× &lt;a href="http://nicoleshantewhite.bandcamp.com/album/homesick"&gt;{hoMesICk} by Nicole Shantè White&lt;/a&gt;

Lyrical Sanctuary featuring Nicole Shantè White takes place Feb. 10 at the Wisconsin Room Lounge at UWM’s Inclusive Excellence Center in the Student Union. The show begins at 8:00 p.m.