A Night With Groucho In Hartford

There’s a lot of praise for Frank Ferrante’s portrayal of Groucho Marx. It’s decorates his website. The are quotes from Marx’s kids are pretty impressive, but the biggest praise has to be from Morrie Ryskind. Ryskind co-wrote the Marx Brothers movies The Cocoanuts, Animal Crackers and A Night at the Opera. According to Ryskind, "Frank is the only actor aside from Groucho who delivered my lines as they were intended to be." Clearly there was a strong connection between author and actor here and Ryskind feels Ferrante connecting with the material in a way only Groucho could.

One week from today, Ferrante brings his admirably acclaimed one-man show An Evening with Groucho to the Ruth A. Knoll Theater at the Schauer Center. Aided by an onstage pianist, Ferrante barrels though a fast-paced show featuring material made famous by Groucho including songs, anecdotes and other classic comedy bits.

An Evening With Groucho will be performed Sep. 25 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Schauer Center online.