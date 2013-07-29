Noises Off With Milwaukee Rep

×

The Milwaukee Rep recently announced some of its cast for a few of its upcoming shows. As per usual for the company in transition, many of the names look kind of unfamiliar. There were a few names that stuck out at me, though . . . Nice to see the Venus in Fur is going to feature Reese Madigan and Greta Wohlrabe . . . a couple of really decent actors who have appeared with Milwaukee Rep a number of times before. And as flat as the portrayal was, Madigan's performance as Macbeth with Door Shakespeare is powerful enough to remain strikingly memorable for me weeks after seeing it, so it'll be cool to see him in this production.

The show that I'm really looking forward to this season with the rep is probably Noises Off. The last production I saw of this now was a very precisely-run staging of the comedy at Carte Blanche which featured a number of stand-out performances by actors I wasn't at all familiar with at the time. The cast assembled here looks much like a tribute to the stylishly crisp Joseph Hanreddy era with appearances by Jonathan Gillard Daly and Laura Gordon and Gerard Neugent and Deborah Staples. These are the names that I've come to associate so strongly with the Milwaukee Rep over the course of the past decade. It'll be fun to see them altogether in a cleverly-written backstage comedy. Looking forward to it.

