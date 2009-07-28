Noises Off! Returns: Auditions for The Bay Players' 60th Season

In the midst of all the Milwaukee theatre companies celebrating big anniversaries this year, there's one that will likely be overlooked by a great many people. One of the longest standing theatre traditions in greater Milwaukee, The Bay Players will be celebrating their 60th anniversary this season. The Whitefish Bay-based community theatre group will be staging three of its most successful plays in honor of its 60th year.

Operating on the stage of Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium as it has for just over half century, the Bay Players' new season includes a production of the farce Lend Me A Tenor, which was staged quite impressively in a very intimate venue just last year with Soulstice Theatre. Tenor runs April 8th through 17th of next year. Also appearing this coming season: Levinson and Link's 1982 murder mystery show Rehearsal for Murder January 15 - 23.

The season opens with the third production of Noises Off! to be staged in the greater Milwaukee area in 2009. The farce set backstage during a series of performances of a fictional farce called Nothing On makes it to the stage once more September 25 through October 3rd.

The Bay Players welcome actors for an exceedingly fun farce. Auditions for the show take place August 3rd and 4th at 1200 E. Fairmount Ave in Whitefish Bay. The Bay Players will also be holding open auditions for Lend Me A Tenor (January 18th and 19th of next year) and Rehearsal for Murder (September 28th and 29th.)