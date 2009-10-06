Nonstop Laughs at Windfall Theatre’s ‘The Receptionist’

×

Windfall Theatre kicked off its 17th season with theright antidote for these gloomy economic times. TheReceptionist, AdamBock’s comedic take on office politics and personalities, is 75 minutes (nointermission) of nonstop laughs. Carol Zippel shines in this well-castfour-member ensemble as the hyper-zany receptionist. Sonia Rosenthal and LarryBirkett add to the fun as a flirtatious couple. And it’s a rare treat to seeBoulevard Theatre Artistic Director Mark Bucher in front of the footlights,this time playing the mysterious head of an equally mysterious office,balancing humor with the dark, surreal aspects of what this office actually“provides its clients.”

The Receptionistruns through Oct. 10 at Windfall Theatre, located in the Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave.