Northern Sky Theater Goes Virtual for the Season

“This has been an extremely creative and active time for us,” says Jeff Herbst, artistic director of Northern Sky Theater. The Fish Creek, Wis.-based theater company has been getting back on its feet after the initial blow to their revenue stream. Now, they are focusing on virtual offerings and connecting with their base through online content other than traditional plays.

Every Sunday at 4 p.m., Jeff Herbst joins forces with author and singer Katie Dahl for the “Jeff and Katie Show,” which allies music, banter and bakery. “It’s a weekly variety talk show from our outdoor patio at the creative center, we have a special guest every week,” Jeff Herbst explains. “The show runs about an hour in a format where we have music, usually three or four songs, a trivia section that I tailor to our guest, then a weekly bake-off. Myself, Katie and our tech director all bake an item, and our special guest is the judge—we will probably put out a cookbook at the end of the season, we have already baked more than 50 items.”

Upcoming events from Northern Sky Theater include:

Home Again: A Cabaret Evening with Allie Babich, a virtual event premiering Saturday, Sept. 19;

Nerd Night, a virtual evening of music, stories and competition premiering Saturday, Sept. 26;

“Bone Dance Reunion,” a virtual throwback to Bone Dance, a show presenting ghost stories from around the world and one of Norther Sky’s greatest hits, which will take place around Halloween;

“Home for the Holiday: Wherever You Are,” a virtual fundraiser that will occur in December.

