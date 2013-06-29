Why Not? (Another Tribute To Elvis)

×

There are very few artists who had managed to attain a mega-popularity in their lifetimes that made them mega-figures in popular culture. The fact that names like Houdini and Chaplin aren't universally well-known anymore says a lot about the fragmenting of mass culture due to various forces including the ever-expanding media's increased metabolism. Arguably one of the last of the mega-popular artists to have an opportunity for pop cultural demigod status was Elvis. The best-selling solo recording artist in history is given another musical tribute with Tony Davis' ELVIS: I'll Remember You.

Based on experiences and memories of fans, critics and friends, the show features over 30 songs popularized by Elvis performed by a cast that includes Tony Davis, who arranged and directed the show.

ELVIS: I'll Remember You runs July 5th through 14th at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.

For ticket reservations, call the box office at 262-547-0708.