November In October

Windfall Theatre opens its season this month with a production of a very recent David Mamet comedy about a POTUS incumbent during the month of a presidential election. The president in question is being played by a Kennedy--Robert WC Kennedy as President Smith. Kennedy has shown substantial talent for comedy in the past, so it will be interesting to see what he can do with a role this prominent.

In the picture, that's Beth Monhollen above right. I believe she's in the role of the president's Speechwriter. And I would imagine Christopher Elst at above left is the president's advisor--a role first played by Nathan Lane on Broadway. David Mamet's November debuted in January of '08. As that was entering into (or I guess kind of in the middle of) a presidential election cycle that featured no incumbents, the script is unlikely to feel dated as a satire on any particular politician, but as it is reasonably contemporary, we'll be getting kind of a recent perspective on presidential politics by one of the most celebrated contemporary American playwrights. Sounds like fun--especially with a cast featuring Kennedy, Elst and Monhollen.