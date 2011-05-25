More Than a Number: Skylight's Meaningful 'Adding Machine'

Joshua Schmidt and Jason Loewith's Adding Machine—A Musical is one of the rare American musicals to build rich themes that create meaning beyond the music. Running through June 12, the Skylight Opera Theatre's stylish production is an irresistible force—and one of the Skylight's most dynamic shows in years.

Based on a 1923 drama way ahead of its time, the recently penned musical explores the life of a nameless number (literally, Mr. Zero) working for a large corporation. When Mr. Zero gets fired, he kills the man that fired him and eventually winds up in the afterlife. Then he gets sent back.

Adding Machine is a sharply defined look at the soulless nature of modern society cast in stylish, sinister humor. With the endlessly charming stage presence of Ray Jivoff in the lead role, one can't help but want to like Mr. Zero. Time and again, however, the character makes this very, very difficult. A man with sociopathic tendencies who can think of nothing but the narrow box his life has come to inhabit, Zero is a darkly comic portrait of the soulless cog we're all afraid of turning into. Jivoff is captivating as Zero.

The music itself is a fresh and off-center mix of styles. The most mesmerizing song is Harmony, Not Discord, a number-based piece reminiscent of the minimalist work of Philip Glass and The Art Of Noise. The music covers a wide range, including a gospel-inspired piece and a few traditional show tunes.The Skylight Opera Theatre's production of Adding Machine—A Musical runs through June 12 at the

Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. To reserve tickets, call 414-291-7800.