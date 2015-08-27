Number the Stars Auditions

Lois Lowry’s 1989 historical fiction book Number the Stars is one of the top-selling children’s books of all time in the US. More than that, it’s an important story of the life and struggle of the oppressed during World War II. It concerns a ten-year-old Jewish girl in Copenhagen in 1943. Her life becomes wrapped-up in the evacuation of over 7,000 of Denmark’s Jews, who made it to the safety of neutral Sweden.

The Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be staging a theatrical adaptation of the book this coming October. They’re looking to cast the show At the end of the month. From the announcement: “ Auditions will be held on Aug. 31 and Sep. 1 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School, 820 E Knapp St., Milwaukee. Rehearsals begin on Sep. 9 and continue every Monday - Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The performance dates are Oct. 22 and 23. Audition appointments can be made by calling 414-390-3900 or e-mail at contact@milwaukeeyouththeatre.org.