This coming December, the musical Nunsense celebrates its 30th anniversary. The nun-based musical inspired by a line of greeting cards’ original production was staged Off-Broadway in a production that opened on Dec. 12 of 1985. Just a few days prior to that anniversary, a local production of the popular comedy will be closing in Oconomowoc.

The NEW Theatre on Main opens its season-closing production of Nunsense this month. The ever-popular musical followed five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a fund raiser in order to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by Sister Julia, Child of God.

The NEW Theatre on Main’s production of Nunsense runs Nov. 13 - Dec. 6 at the new space on W359 N5920 Brown Street in Oconomowoc. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.