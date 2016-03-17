Objective Open Mic Next Saturday

It’s presented in part by Caste of Killers Comedy Collective, but it isn’t just comedy. According to the Facebook announcement, Objective the open mic with the elegantly vague name is open to: “a variety of genres, such as Comedy, Music, and Spoken Word.” I love that “such as” designation. If Objective wasn’t such a cool multi-layered word, they could refer to this as the Such As Open Mic. . . it’s really a variety show for any kind of act that’s being held in an art gallery. Anything could happen.

Hosted by Andrea Guzzetta and Carly Malison, Objective Open Mic takes place the third Saturday of every month, which means that there’s another one coming-up this upcoming Saturday. The open mic opens at 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 19. The gallery in question is Var Gallery & Studio on 643 S. 2nd St. For more information, visit Var online.