Odysseus Returns in WLC's BENDING OF THE BOW

It's always difficult to return home after a long trip. The ten year war resulted in a ten year journey home. Then there was the whole business of his wife and the 108 suitors who had sort of come to assume that he had died. Things were a bit complicated . . .

Early this month, Wisconsin Lutheran College Theatre presents The Bending of the Bow--the story of Odysseus' return to Ithaca. Based on Neil Curry's 1993 version of the tale, a 16-member student ensemble stages the story under the direction of Professor Jay Sierszyn.

Wisconsin Lutheran College's The Bending of the Bow runs November 2nd - 10th at the Raabe Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-443-8802 or visit Wisconsin Lutheran College online.