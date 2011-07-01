Oedipus 3-D : The Comedy in Kenosha

×

×

Every now and then a small fringe production will come to my attention way too late for me to do anything about it. Such is the case with a show opening in Kenosha tonight. It may not be high art, but anything with a name like Oedipus 3-D : The Comedy sounds interesting enough to be worth a look. Judging from the pictures available on the show’s Facebook page this looks like a pretty heavily-rendered production with detailed set design and costuming.

Not much is revealed about the production on the site. The poster features a cartoon rendering of Freud. The site has a series of pictures from fake bas reliefs on the set’s palace which include an image of a centaur evidently hitting on a normal human woman and a gladiator in a chariot going through a ancient Roman McDonald’s Drive-through. Cute.

×

×

Written by Eric Houghton, the comedy is being staged by Kenosha’s Lakeside Players at the Rhode Opera House on 514 56th Street In Kenosha.

×

(Here’s a picture of the Rhode online. Notice the sign on the place that includes the words “live productions,” in quotation marks. What does that mean? Are they not really live? Are they not really productions? So many questions . . . )

Oedipus 3-D : The Comedy runs July 1st -16th at the Rhode Opera House in Kenosha. Al shows are $10. For reservations, call 262-657-7529