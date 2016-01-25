‘Of Mice and Men’ and Tragedy

Photo by Michael Brosilow

Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck’s poignant dustbowl drama set in the heart of the great depression has been effectively updated at the Milwaukee Rep under the taut unflinching direction of artistic director Mark Clements but remains faithful to the original line for line.

The raw energy the superlative cast brings to their performance wisely eschews what might have been maudlin sentiment. Their dreams portray the false optimism of the depression years. “Everyone has a little parch of land in his head,” states one of them. The tragedy looms from the inescapable damage in one of the main characters. George is a gruff realist but must protect the terminally simple-minded, lovably kind-hearted Lennie from the consequences of his tremendous physical strength. Lennie loves to collect mice and little rabbits but he cannot help but destroy them. Lennie’s dream of a little farm with his own set of rabbits to play with clashes with their newfound job at a ranch, which introduces some dubious characters.

Candy, superbly portrayed by veteran Rep regular James Pickering, must give up his old dog to be shot. Clements wisely avoids the bathos in this situation. The cruelty of the immediate remains one of the curses of the depression years.

Scott Greer gives a remarkably realistic portrayal of big hulking Lennie. His damage is scary. This leaves Jonathan Wainwright’s commanding performance as George as the chief fulcrum of the drama. Wainwright develops the seeds of an almost classic tragedy with a sterling performance that lays the groundwork for the play’s tragic inevitability. His aloneness earns our compassion as Lennie becomes increasingly dangerous. Lennie has committed a major crime, compromising our affection for his guileless simplicity. Wainwright concludes with a poignant heartbreaking sequence. He will be left alone, bereft of dreams and of friend. Kudos to the Rep for this moving production.

Through Feb. 21 at the Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets call 225-5490 or visit www.milwaukeerep.com