Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis

West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Stepanski, Renee Bartos, Adeola Gregory Giwa, MaryFran Stefanich, Kevin Koehne and Jessica Kennedy.

It’s an interesting format. We get the reactions of fifteen people and their recollections of that day from the setting of a central psychiatrist’s office. Their stories are echoed in the lives of so many who have come to know loss in the years leading up to and since the infamous attacks of a decade and a half ago.

Off-Book Players’ staging of New York runs Jan. 14 - 23 at Inspiration Studios in 1500 S. 73rd St in West Allis. For ticket reservatios, call 262-409-7245.