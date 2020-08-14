Off the Wall Closes its Doors Due to COVID

× Expand Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I have to announce that Off the Wall Theatre has fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus,” says Dale Gutzman, artistic director of the company. Proving once again that the pandemic ravages more than human lives, Off the Wall made the difficult choice to close its doors after months of struggle.

The company, one of Milwaukee’s most creative and industrious small theaters, had to delay then ultimately cancel its 2020-2021 season due to quarantine earlier this year. In May, they were announcing their first post-quarantine season. Then, Dale Gutzman expected to open in September with William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice set in modern Italy and drawing inspiration from Federico Fellini.

Off the Wall, which generates little revenue, had managed to keep a cast of volunteers together for months. To keep paying rent, they ran a successful crowdfunding campaign thanks to the support of a small but dedicated community. “We survived in the early months through donations from subscribers, sponsors and many of the actors in town,” Gutzman says. “To pay rent, insurance, utilities and some other monthly costs for the next five months with no income coming in just seems ridiculous. We had to cancel two shows from last season, and now our new season looks in doubt until at least January, so I had to make some tough decisions.”

“The bond between actor and audience was unique to Off the Wall, and for that, we are eternally grateful,” Dale Gutzman says. He appreciates that “our actors are known for their direct contact with the audience,” even though it’s not good for social distancing. He wants to keep a positive despite everything, seeing this as a “new adventure” rather than a farewell. “Art will survive! Keep looking and you will find us.”

In the future, the company could reappear—perhaps in a different form, but carrying on Off the Wall’s vision—if finances allow it. For now, Gutzman dedicates himself to writing while he waits and considers renting a space to resume shows.

