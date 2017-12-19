Off the Wall's 'Arsenic' a Screwball Success

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Joseph Kesselring’s 1941 classic Arsenic and Old Lace is a holiday delight for those with a morbid sense of humor. The dark comedy is famous for its artfully conceived structure, which juggles multiple plotlines and contains many internal references to Kesselring’s contemporary playwrights as well as the business of theater criticism. After all, his protagonist, Mortimer Brewster, is a pretentious, prone-to-pan New York critic.

Director Dale Gutzman charmingly imbues the play with his personal penchant for Rat Pack-style music and grandiose Golden Age film reference. He also plays maniacal criminal brother Jonathan Brewster, ably channeling Boris Karloff (who both originated the role on Broadway and is referenced many times in the script for the character’s “resemblance” thereto). As Mortimer, Mark Neufang is alternately delightfully arrogant and comedically horrified by the unravelling of his insane family on the eve of his engagement to lovely Elaine. As the fiancé, Brittany Meister delivers well on the straight-man role the wacky plot absolutely requires; her realistic reactions to the hubbub around her ground the story well. The central figures, aging spinsters Martha and Abby Brewster, are pitch perfect in the hands of Michelle Waide and Marilyn White, respectively. They are consistently hilarious for their disarming delivery of lines minimizing the horror of murder, as well as their spot-on physical comedy.

Many fine performances come from the supporting actors as well. Jeremy C. Welter takes on no less than four characters—the funniest being Mr. Gibbs, a hopelessly pathetic fellow whom the sisters view as ripe for mercy killing. Lawrence J. Lukasavage is likewise commendable for his entertaining and committed portrayal of the third brother, Teddy, who raucously lives out a delusion that he is President Teddy Roosevelt (complete with ear-splitting bugle).

Scenically, Off the Wall’s Arsenic is well appointed. The intimate environs are convincingly transformed into the Brewster sisters’ sitting room, and the allusion to the all-important cellar door is well handled with lighting and sightlines. Costumes (supplied by Marilyn and Randy White and Sunset Playhouse) are gorgeously period appropriate, lending much to the setting as well.

Have a cup of cocoa at intermission and enjoy a screwball classic staged for diverse mature audiences. As always, Off the Wall has your festively ghoulish streak covered.

The show runs through Dec. 31 at Off the Wall, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit zivacat.com/offthewalltheatre.