Old Garde at Boulevard

The Boulevard Theatre recently announced that it would be opening the Milwaukee Premiere of a comic play by Bruce Murphy. The Old Garde is evidently about a floundering theatre company struggling with the fact that its central creative force is no longer quite as young as it once was.

The story involves the theatre company in question having financial difficulty "due to one too many negative reviews by a crusty, power-mad critic, shrinking audience numbers and a general loss of once-youthful passion."

uhh . . . okay.

Well. In any case regardless of whether or not the script is any good, it actually looks like this production has a really, really good cast. Jason Will, Nigel Wade Christine Horgen Don Lobaccz and Marion Ararujo? There's genuine talent there that should be a lot of fun in a comedy. And Mark Bucher even plays a theatre critic. That can't be too bad, right?

(I'm not as familiar with Nicole Gorski-Ray, but she's got a blog that looks interesting.)

Okay . . . Boulevard Theatre's debut of Bruce Murphy's The Old Garde runs November 21st - December 1st at the Boulevard Theatre on 2252 South K.K. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757 or visit Brown Paper Tickets online.