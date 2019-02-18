Old Time Radio Lives on in Cabaret MKE's 'Jealous Revolver'

As we pick up Cabaret Milwaukee’s ongoing story, The Jealous Revolver, there has been a murder in the 1932 Milwaukee speakeasy/brothel, the local cops are on the take and interest from the Chicago mob is rising. Details of the first two episodes are recapped with “bullet points” in the program. Please be seated, Episode 3 will begin shortly but not before the fast-paced program takes off with an opening number by vocalist Cameron Webb.

Producer Josh B. Bryan has wrangled a cast, story and other elements to present a low profile but highly entertaining two-act evening. Chris Good as the Durante-esque emcee Richard Howling keeps things moving through “The Howling Radio Hour,” recreating the experience for audience members what is was like to sit in on a live radio performance.

Written by Jackie Benka and originally staged in 2015-16, the performance veers from the radio play to an advice columnist to vocal trio The Howling Jinglers who perform retro song commercials for current Milwaukee sponsors. Standup Michael Palmisano II’s comedic pieces rely on brisk timing for a sly look at segregation and backhanded advice on how to end racism.

The orchestra for the show consists of violinist Allen Russell and pianist Anna Brinck. The Gypsy jazz-flavored duo played music before the show began, provided accompaniment for songs and tap dance numbers, added musical sound effects throughout and were still playing after the cast took a bow. In fact, an isolated recording of their performance would make one sweet bootleg.

Time has a way of standing still at the historic Astor Hotel. The performance space, a lounge area adjacent the bar could have actually witnessed any number of these scenes decades ago.

February 22-23 and March 1-2 at the Astor Hotel, 924 E. Juneau Ave. For more information, visit cabaretmke.com. The Jealous Revolver episodes are being recorded for one-hour radio segments that will air on WMSE 91.7 on Sunday mornings this Spring.