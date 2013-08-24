Oliver! With Theatre Unlimited

Charles Dickens' work has remarkable durability to it. One wonders what he might think of the fact that he's really, really well-known in this country for A Christmas Carol. He's known for that work in the United States more so than any other piece that he'd ever written. That work aside, Oliver Twist probably comes to most minds as well. That particular work has survived the late 1830s quite well. This September the classic musical based on that book--Oliver! will be staged at the Janesville Performing Arts Center courtesy of its resident group Theatre Unlimited. Craig Bergum directs a rather large cast in what should be an enjoyable trip out of Milwaukee.

Theatre Unlimited's production of Oliver! runs September 6th - 15th at the Janesville PAC. For ticket reservations, call the box office at: 608-758-0297 or visit the Janesville PAC online.