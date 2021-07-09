One-Actor, One Tragedy in Door Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

× Expand Photo Credit: Heidi Hodges

Door County’s Door Shakespeare returns this summer with a production of Hamlet adapted by Guy Roberts. The adaptation stars Milwaukee favorite Ryan Schabach as the title character ... and everyone else on an intimate outdoor stage. One-man Hamlet could be brought to the stage in countless different moods, modes and emotions. Directed by Michael Stebbins, Door Shakespeare’s latest manages deep and serious interpretation of the drama that steers clear of all but the most clever bits of humor drawn from Shakespeare’s script.

There are obvious limitations for a single actor performing one of the most loved and respected tragedies in the history of drama. The idea itself is sheer absurdity. Any serious attempt at a one-man Hamlet has a lot going against it before the first lines are even spoken. Schabach does a brilliant job of settling into the entire cast of characters with the kind of speed and clarity that irresistibly embraces the seriousness of the drama. Latora Lezotte has kept costume design simple with tiny, iconic details that Schabach manipulates to differentiate between characters.

Schabach fluidly and distinctly plays 17 different characters in the classic tale of murder and revenge. Many of the most recognizable moments in the play resonate quite well. One might expect an actor to exaggerate the differences between characters to keep them from conceptually crashing into each other, but Schabach manages an impressive amount of nuance in and within the portrayals of every single character in the ensemble. Even the climactic duel between Hamlet and Laertes feels compelling, which is quite an accomplishment given that it’s just one guy on an outdoor stage with two swords beneath the night sky.

Door Shakespeare’s production of Guy Robert’s one-man adaptation of Hamlet runs through Aug. 17 at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. For ticket reservations and more, visit doorshakespeare.com.