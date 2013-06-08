One Acts At Carte Blanche

×

Evidently a very, VERY longstanding theatrical tradition, the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's annual One Acts festival reaches its 28th year this year. The festival makes it to the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre this month.

The one-acts featured on the festival include the following:

Information Station by W. Patrick Fogarty .

The cast: Niko King, Clarence “Sammy” Aumend, Elizabeth Halvican, Lloyd Dreger and Sophia King.

Directed by Raymond Bradford.

A Light Night Phone Call by Jack Douhitt, Squeaky by Randy Higbee, Beyond the Wall by Marion Youngquist, How to Kill Your Husband by Evie Smith and the Short Drunken Players, The Great Jimmy Boyle by Marcia Jablonski and Maps by A.L. Martin.

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's 28th Annual One-Acts run June 14th - 22nd at Carte Blanche Studios. Tickets are $15. For ticket reservations, call 414-207-4879.