One Acts in Early June

Somewhere in late spring and early summer, the late Pink Banana Theatre group had a long tradition of presenting a program of one-act plays. Not too long ago, Pink Banana had to regrettably shut down. The tradition of one-acts on the edge of the theater season continues as Cooperative Performance Milwaukee picks-up where the Banana left off.

Presented at the In Tandem Theatre, this year’s one act festival features seven shorts: The Conference by Philip W. Hall, directed by Jessica Betts, The Rosebird Egress by Dan McGeehan, directed by Abbey Bobzin, One Soul, or The End of Life as We Know It by Germaine Shames, directed by Karl Iglesias, Unwired by Alex Dremann, directed by Joel Kopischke, It’s All in the Eye by Marj O’Neill-Butler, directed by Alan Piotrowicz, Reciting Emily Dickinson by Tim J. Brennan, directed by Dylan Sladky and The Women’s Follow Your Dream Club by Jack Feldstein, directed by Corrie Tritz.

The beautiful thing about seven shorts on a single program is that it can be such a strange and diverse buffet of theatre. Don’t get too attached to any one plot because it’s not going to be onstage for very long and don’t worry if one of them isn’t very good because the next one will be up shortly. The perfect sort of restlessness for the end of the theater season as it bleeds into summer shows of various flavors.

The 2016 Cooperative Performance Milwaukee One Act Festival runs Jun. 2 - 12 at the In Tandem Theatre on 628 N. 10th St. For more information and ticket sales, visit Cooperative Performance Milwaukee online.