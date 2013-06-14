One Acts, Tall Boys And Covered Python

The summer carries on in local theatre. This weekend there are a couple of shows that fit the here-and-gone pattern of so much summer theatre.

This weekend the venerable Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa stages its Original One Acts Festival at the Carrte Blanceh Studio Theatre here in Milwaukee. Seven shorts run for four performances June 14th through 22nd at Carte Blanche's cozy space on 1024 South 5th Street. For more information, visit VPW online.

The improv talents of Lee Rowley, Robby McGhee, Erik Koconis, James Boland coalesce tonight for another Tall Boys show. These are all really impressive improv comics performing in the basement of a mall downtown. Sounds fun. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.

Finally, cover sketchers The Brew City Bombshafts will be delivering some classic comedy as they present The Full Monty Python. Work from Cleese, Chapman, Idle and Palin from Flying Circus to the Meaning of Life will be performed June 14th and 15th at the Milwaukee Fortress on 100 East Pleasant Street. Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 with a non-perishable food item donation.