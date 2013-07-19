It's The One On The Boat In Germantown

×

Some people hear a name like Anything Goes and think, "that's the one on the boat, right?" Indeed. Indeed it is the one on the boat. And it happens to be the one that Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging this coming August.

The classic Cole Porter musical is being staged for two weekends August 2nd through the 11th. Heidi Slater directs a full cast including Monique-Elise Alamina, Will Alburg, Harmonie Baker, Allison Chicorel, Katie Cibulka, Skylar Cranfield, Ben Dern, Rachel Hafner, Chloe Herbrand, Alyse Hoth, Peter Kao, Kellie Kuehl, Ann Lambert, Don Lambert, Kelly LeTart, Nicole Morley, Rae Pare, Rachel Proite, Alexandra Salter, Kayla Salter, Sydney Salter, Jeff Sawatzke, Scott Stenstrup, Alli Strohbach, Gina Strohbach, Brianna Vitkus and Michelle Yang.

ITOG has put together a fully functioning production for the show including vocal direction, choreography and orchestral accompaniment directed by Jeff Salter.

Imagination Theatre of Germantown's production of Anything Goes runs August 2nd through 11th at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ. For dance ticket reservations, call 262-957-0399 or visit Imagination online.