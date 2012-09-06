One-Man Shakespeare

The problem in acting Shakespeare, according to James DeVita, is making the Bard's language accessible and his emotions honest for the common viewer. The purpose of <em>In Acting Shakespeare</em>, DeVita's one-man show that returned after a three-year absence to American Players Theater's Touchstone Theater, is to chronicle the talented actor/director/writer's career trajectory in its service to those goals.<br /><br />DeVita was a student at a community college on his native Long Island, N.Y., 25 years ago when he saw Sir Ian McKellan's one-man Broadway show <em>Acting Shakespeare</em>. It changed the life of the former fishing boat first mate forever, setting him on course to become one of the Midwest's most highly regarded actors.<span style="line-height: 150%;"><br /><br /></span>DeVita's self-written narrative, revised since its 2009 premiere, parallels his own development with that of Shakespeare, who started in theater as an actor. With a scholar's eye for detail and a novelist's ear for embellishment, DeVita creates scenes both plausible and hilarious. One learns more about Shakespeare, his art and his intent during the two-hour performance than in most college courses, and the lesson is breezier, more enjoyable and much funnier than expected.<br /><br /><span style="line-height: 150%;"></span>Through his considerable acting talents under John Langs' direction, DeVita takes what could have been one long self-congratulatory exercise and turns it into a compelling gift to his audience. <em>In Acting Shakespeare</em> should be required viewing at the start of each APT season for anyone even remotely interested in understanding the Bard. The subsequent “Shakespearience” could only benefit in the process.<em><br /><br />In Acting Shakespeare</em> runs through Oct. 4.