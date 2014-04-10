A One Night Drama with Uprooted

×

Dael Orlandersmith’s My Red Hand, My Black Hand will be presented as a one-night-only hybrid staged reading with music and spoken word this coming Monday. Dennis F. Johnson directs the performance featuring actress Marti Gobel actor Shayne Steliga (who also palys guitar) and Lucky Dipo (on African Drums.)

The drama tells the story of a woman’s search for acceptance between two different cultures. Her heritage is found somewehre between African American and Native American cultures.

From the show’s official copy:

“ She tells about the Red “Tlingit” and Lakota parentage of her father, who leaves the reservation to play blues rock in Boston. And the black rural Virginia background of her mother, who goes to Boston seeking big-city life. Her parents meet at a dance and fall in love but not without the complications of prejudice from their families.