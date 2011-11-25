One Night Only: Mary of Nazareth

×

Mary of Nazeereth probably had little idea growing up that her image (or images in her honor) would appear on candles . . . that she would be the inspiration for a small army of statues all over the world and . . . inevitably be etched into the flesh of quite a lot of people.

It’s so easy to forget that certain icons had once been people. In the spirit of exploring the life of Mary, Acacia Theatre presents a one-night only performance of Handmaid of the Lord. Janet Peterson stars a Mary in performance at Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium. On December 10th at 4pm.

For more information, call 414-744-5995 or visit Acacia Online.