One Night Only: Mary of Nazareth

Acacia Presents Handmaid of the Lord

by

Mary of Nazeereth probably had little idea growing up that her image (or images in her honor) would appear on candles . . . that she would be the inspiration for a small army of statues all over the world and . . . inevitably be etched into the flesh of quite a lot of people.

It’s so easy to forget that certain icons had once been people. In the spirit of exploring the life of Mary, Acacia Theatre presents a one-night only performance of Handmaid of  the Lord. Janet Peterson stars a Mary in performance at Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium. On December 10th at 4pm.

For more information, call 414-744-5995 or visit Acacia Online. 