One Stop Opera Shop--It's Just Up The Stairs

The Skylight Music Theatre is still known to many as the Skylight Opera Theatre . . . it's kind of tricky to make a name switch after so many years even if "opera" doesn't quite cover the scope of the arts group in question.

And although the Skylight's next show is an irrepressible American musical, those looking for snippets of something more traditional need look no further than the One Stop Opera Shop in the Skylight Cabaret just up the stairs from the stage the PB&D is being performed on. Jason Powell plays a customer who has come in to a retail opera shop run by a character played by Timothy Rebers. It's a collaboration between the Skylight and the Milwaukee Opera Theatre that also features the talents of Ami Bouterse and Colleen Brooks. Ruben Piirainen is on piano.

It's billed as, "a whirlwind tour of the world's greatest operas, from Monteverdi, to Verdi, to Gershwin." The show is free in the bar after select performances of Pump Boys And Dinettes :

Saturday, March 9

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

All performances take place at the Skylight Theatre Center Bar at 158 North Broadway.