One Storyteller One Musician

Playwright/Actor Doug Vincent's A Day For Grace is an autobiographical story about a man on his journey to become a first-time father. As the due date for his daughter approaches, he considers elements of his past and what they might mean for him trying to raise someone in a parental capacity.

Originally a solo show, Vincent has collaborated with BoDeans founding member Sam Llanas to develop an altogether richer experience. The Off-Broadway show has been touring this summer. Early this fall the show makes it to the Next Act Theatre. September 5th - 8th.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit A Day For Grace online.