Open Auditions For Neo-Vaudeville Show

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove has announced that it will be holding auditions for its upcoming show Gaslight Revue. It’s a vaudeville-style variety show, which means that the Sunset is really looking for any kind of talent at all here. Comedians, dancers, singers and other specialty acts are encouraged to audition. The press release asks those classic three questions asked of all aspiring performers: “Can you Yodel? Does Your Dog Dance? On Roller Skates?” The Sunset Playhouse wants you. Shows like this tend to be better with a vast, crazy kind of variety.

The show will be performed Friday August 13th and Saturday August 14th.

Auditions will be held at the Sunset Playhouse on Monday, June 7th at 6:30 pm.

What with so many other forms of media out there that provide this sort of entertainment, the best way a live variety show can bring in an audience is by providing an atmosphere where anything can happen. And the weirder things get, the better. Of course, the weird, wild energy needs to be kept in check a bit: This is the Sunset Playhouse and this is a family show. Stillif you can provide the kind of stage entertainment that people will be talking about at work on Monday, August 16th, this could be the show for you.

For further information, contact Gaslight Revue producers Dan and Kay Esposito at 414-870-8227 or kkesposito@yahoo.com.