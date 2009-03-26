Open Schmeatre Auditions

×

This May, Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging another schmeater program. Last year’s was evidently successful enough that they’ll be doing it again this year. This year's Theatre/Schmeatre program (which comes perilously close to being the name of a theatre company in Washington state) will run May 15th - June 6th. It’s a collection of original comic sketches (which I assume were) expressly written for the program.

Auditions for this year’s Schmeatre program will take place next week. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the open auditions on March 31st at 7pm at the Sixth Street Theatre (on 318 Sixth St.) in Racine. According to the information provided, Over Our Head is looking for “2 – 4 men and 2 – 4 women.” Prepared pieces aren’t necessary. Beware: auditions may include improv exercises. Such activities in the suburbs with a room full of strangers could end up being a little weird . . . for more info, call (262)632-6802 or visit Over Our Head online