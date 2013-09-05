Opening Tonight: Doug Vincent's A Day For Grace

×

Certain themes are etched into the walls of an individual's personal history. Others are blasted there by explosive and unforgettable forces. Doug Vincent was 17 years old when he saw his father hanging from his neck in the family basement. Years later the first time he saw his daughter Grace an umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck. Grace was fine. She's a toddler now.

Doug Vincent tells stories of fatherhood and more in a show that opens tonight at the Next Act Theatre space. Vincent's monologue A Day For Grace is accompanied by original music from BoDeans co-founder Sam Llanas. Mayor Tom Barrett will be on hand for tonight's opening performance.