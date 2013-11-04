Opera 101 With Skylight Music Theatre

×

At its core, there really isn't anything going on in classic opera that isn't also going on with the classic American musical. So why is it that we Americans think of opera as being something strange, exotic and decadent? (Okay . . . I'm generalizing here, but generally speaking the opera isn't openly embraced by American culture anywhere NEAR as much as the American musical…just look at what's playing on Broadway or in Las Vegas and you'll get some idea where mainstream American live theatre intents lie.)

Next week, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director.Viswa Subbaraman continues his Opera 101 series. Free and open to the public, the series has been described as part lesson and part performance. The series is envisioned as something that will take place the first Thurdsay of every month.

As such, this month's Theatre 101 will be held on November 7th at the Hotel Pfister. The event begins at 7:30 pm. For more information, visit Skylight online.