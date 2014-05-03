Operatic Superhero Returns

Superhero movies continue to be very, very successful for Hollywood. With one already in release and another opening this weekend, the summer movie season has officially started. Local theater stages have yet to stage even a single superhero story this year. (OK, granted, the Rep did it’s thing with The History of Invulnerability but that doesn’t count because it wasn’t centered around the superhero himself.)

Who will answer the call to bring a superhero story to the local stage in Milwaukee? Once again that call is answered by Fortuna the Time Bender . Jason Powell’s operatic musical theater piece was originally commissioned for The Milwaukee Opera Theatre in 2010. Since then, the show has had a staged reading, a full production in 2012 and a cast recording in 2013. This month it returns to the stage in another full production with Milwaukee Opera Theatre.

Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom runs May 7-24 at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.