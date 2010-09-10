An Opportunity To Be Christ In Texas Onstage In Walker's Point

×

One of the last controversial plays of the 20th century, Terrence McNally’s Corpus Christi aroused a great deal of anger from people who probably don’t generally attend that much theatre. The play is a re-telling of the story of Jesus Christ set in modern-day Texas. It depicts Jesus and his apostles as gay men.

While it doesn’t exactly dissect the theoretical sexuality in Christianity with the kind of insight found in Michael Moorcock’s novel Behold The Man, McNally’s Corpus Christi is not without a dazzling amount of insight into the nature of being human.

Relatively new theatre company Theatrical Tendencies will be staging a production of Corpus Christi this coming Marcha production it is looking to cast at the end of this month. Open call auditions will be held on Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 pm and Monday, September 27 at 6:30 pm at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center, 703 S. 2nd Street in Milwaukee. Prepare a one to two minute monologue and be prepared to read from the script. The show will run March 11th – 26th.