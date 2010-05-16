An Opportunity to Rise With Flees In Racine

×

Racine’s Over Our Head Players is preparing to stage World War II late this summer as it presents a production of William W. Vought’s stage drama Lie Down With Dogs. Over Our Head hosts the world premiere production of the drama written by the screenwriter of the 1998 HBO World War II drama When Trumpets Fade. This is a really interesting opportunity to work with a new script about an old war. And actually . . . 20th century war rarely figures very prominently in local theatre, so this could be really interesting.

Auditions are on Tuesday, at 7pm on May 18th at Racine’s Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street. Six male actors ages 20 – 60 are needed. Auditions will consists of cold readings from the script. No prior prepared work is necessary. The show runs two weekends July 23rd – August 1st. Volunteers are also needed in all technical ends of the production. For more info, leave a message for the show’s director Doug Despin at 262-632-6802.